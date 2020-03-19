Unorthodox concepts in HR : Part 11 – The 'IR mindset'

“You need to be careful when you interact with him. He has an IR mindset!” I was given this cryptic piece of advice by a friend many years ago. This led to an interesting discussion on what he meant by the term ‘IR (Industrial Relations) mindset’. After that, I have heard similar ideas being talked about in many other organization contexts. This prompted me to think more about the common themes emerging from those discussions, and this post is the result!
A 'mindset' is a fixed mental attitude or disposition, that predetermines a person's responses to/ interpretations of situations. So, the ‘IR mindset’ that we are talking about here is more of a ‘personality orientation’ and a 'world view' that leads to a peculiar way of looking at and influencing the world/interacting with others. In a way, 'IR mindset' (like any other mindset), influences the 'sense-making process' (see 'Architects of meaning') of the individuals who have the mindset.
So, how do we recognize the 'IR mindset'? The following are 12 defining features (‘signature themes’) of the ‘IR mindset’ that I have come across:
- Focusing on dominating as opposed to collaborating (Follows the 'attack is the best form of defense' policy, even when no defense or attack is required!)
- Making a threat with no real intention to carry it out
- An obsession with tactics to gain minor advantages/to prove a point, even at the risk of jeopardizing relationships/long-term credibility
- Taking an indirect approach where a more direct approach would have been equally effective
- Viewing work (and people management) as a ‘Chess game’ or even as a ‘Billiards game’
- Using information as a source of power/withholding information
- Focusing on ‘ends’ as opposed to ‘means’ /‘results’ as opposed to ‘processes’/‘hunting as opposed to farming’
- Seeing each interaction as a ‘negotiation’ (or as 'build up to a negotiation'), attempting to 'soften up' the other party (e.g. by criticizing the other party on an unrelated matter) so as to gain a psychological advantage in the negotiation
- Tendency to make 'Theory X' assumptions as opposed to 'Theory Y' assumptions
- Using feedback as a ‘message’ and not as ‘information’ (i.e. the primary focus is on creating the right impact on the individual as opposed to conveying accurate information)
- Planting 'poison trees' (negative thoughts that grow and take charge of the mind) in the minds of impressionable people to confuse them and to incite them against others; divide and rule!
- Leveraging the 'drama triangle' - get the other person into the 'victim' position and then act as the 'rescuer' to influence the person
During the initial phases of the interaction, people with 'IR mindset' often manage to 'get their way' or gain advantage over the others. However, over a period of time, others figure out what is happening and take necessary precautions to protect their interests. They might also lose their trust in and respect for the people with 'IR mindset'. It is interesting to note that people with 'IR mindset' often have a tendency to underestimate the intelligence of others. It can lead to situations where they persist with the 'IR approach' even after it has lost its effectiveness in a relationship.
Now, let us do some speculation. Are there are a set of conditions that might increase the possibility of someone developing the 'IR mindset' (apart from any inherent personality related factors)? Let's take a look at a couple of hypotheses:
(1) Certain types of ‘early career experiences’ : Like we have seen in ‘Influence of early career experiences’, experiences at the beginning of one’s career (e.g. on the first job) can have a profound impact on a person’s thinking/approach/worldview as they can shape the person definition of ‘what good looks like’ (i.e. what is an appropriate response). An example in our case could be that of working with bosses (or ‘significant others’) who have the IR mindset at an impressionable stage in one's career.
(2) Being forced to grow up too fast : This (being forced to grow up too fast) can happen in life (e.g. being sent to a hostel at a very young age) or in the workplace (e.g. being thrust into a role way beyond he person’s current capabilities – please see ‘Career Development and Sublimation’ for more details)
Now, two questions for you:
- Have you seen this ‘IR mindset’ in action?
- Do you have any thoughts on other factors that might lead to the development of the ‘IR mindset’?
4 comments:
Could relate to every bit of this article sir.
I've come across several of them & unfortunately had to struggle dealing with each of them. Main reason is I lost respect for them & offcource the relationship too.
Any strategies if you can recommend to deal with them sir. It will solve problems for many.
Thank you very much Mangesh. The best way to stop such 'games' of influencing is to deny the 'pay off' (i.e. don't let them think that their tactics are working). In some cases (e.g. that of the drama triangle) one can 'refuse to play' also. It might still take quite a bit of time for them to stop these influencing tactics, as people with the IR mindset often tend to underestimate the intelligence of others and as this has become a habit/compulsive behavior for them. Yes, all this becomes much easier to do if they don't have position power over you!
Thank you for sharing sir, makes lot of sence. Will try it for sure.
My thoughts on your 2nd question at the end of article :
1. Tasting success by applying IR mindset tactics on few occasion can firm up a belief that "it works well". This can drive long term approach/behavior.
2. At times, few "smart" colleagues or subordinates give them feeling that "wow! How capable & strong you are due to this approach!" This makes them believe even more while end up being used.
Thank you very much Mangesh! Yes, these could also be contributing factors! Let me add that people with this mindset often have the tendency to overestimate how well their 'tactics' are working!
