So, the ‘shared experience’ of this group was from a period about 18-22 years ago, when most of the members in this group would have been in their twenties or early thirties. So, the current interaction is taking place when most of the members are in their forties or early fifties. Very different life stages indeed!
This can lead to a wide variety of scenarios, in terms of ‘who is talking to whom’. For example,
- the ‘younger selves’ of the members are talking to each other about their shared experience (that happened a long time ago)
- the 'current selves' of the members are taking to each other about their current situation
- the ‘younger selves’ of the members are talking to each other about their current situation
- the 'current selves' of the members are talking to each other about their ‘old’ (shared) experience
These 'crossed transactions' can lead to rage, tears, frustration, laughter or indifference. This is also one of the most common reasons why people leave such WhatsApp groups (though they tend to come back after a while). The key factor that influences the outcome of this 'crossed transaction' is the level of trust/strength of the relationship between the members. If others join in on this interaction (from their various 'selves'), the situation can get even more ‘interesting’ and unpredictable!
Have you come across such patterns of interaction? Any observations/comments?
No comments:
Post a Comment