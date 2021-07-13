The paradox of 'free time'

'Free time' is something that all of us are very keen to have. So, what is paradoxical about it?
A paradox occurs when there are multiple perspectives about something, each of them are true, but they seem to contradict one another. Let's look at some of those perspectives on 'free time'
- We should actively try to find 'free time'
- There is nothing really like 'free time'; activities or even 'work expands to fill the time (as per the famous Parkinson's law)
- 'Free time' is essential for creativity and for recharging mentally
- 'Free time' is just a waste of time
- 'Free time' is 'me' time
- 'Free time' doesn't have to be 'me' time - it is better to spend it with people you cherish being with
- Free time is enjoyable. It gives also us something to look forward to after work.
- Different people react to 'free time' differently. 'Free time' makes many people uncomfortable - they get very jittery . Yes, there is indeed something like the 'fear of freedom'.
- 'Free time' gives us the much needed flexibility - especially when unexpected things come up
- We can get possessive about our 'free time'. We might feel resentful if there is an unexpected demand on our 'free time'.
So, how do we resolve this? Since 'free time' is difficult to define, let's look at some of the possible synonyms for 'free time'. Synonyms for free time include spare time, leisure time, time off, rest time, idle time, one's own time, recreation, leisure, downtime and break. It is interesting to note that many of these synonyms convey different (or even conflicting) meanings - somewhat similar to the different perspectives on 'free time' that we saw earlier.
Scheduling 'free time' in our calendar can also have many 'useful side effects'. In a way, scheduling 'free time' it is an act of independence and it allows us to feel more in control of our lives. It is much easier to say no to unwanted requests on our time when we have something else scheduled. Scheduling 'free time' also allows us to be more intentional in living our life and to put the various activities we do in perspective. Feeling busy all the time is not conducive to mental health.
Yes, it is very difficult to keep 'free time' free. What is indeed possible is to proactively fill some part our 'free time' with activities that we enjoy doing so that other activities or work can't expand into that. Yes, 'sitting alone quietly' or even 'thinking six impossible things before breakfast' qualifies as an activity. Of course, we can use our 'free time' to create a 'pocket of excellence' in some aspect of our life - experiencing excellence (as per our own definition of excellence) in at least one aspect of our life can significantly enhance our 'self-image' and even the manner in which we respond to life in general.
