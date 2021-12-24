Remarkable Encounters – Part 3 : Contented

It is said that we discover some parts of
ourselves only in the context of our interaction with others. Some of these
interactions are so enriching that they leave us feeling more complete,
integrated, alive and human. Similarly, some of the interactions prompt us
to think more deeply about the underlying aspects, instead of just floating on
the surface of life. In this series of posts, we have been looking at the
impressions from some of the remarkable encounters that I have had.
In the first post, we looked at my impressions from my encounter with a remarkable teacher (See Remarkable Encounters – Part 1 : Teacher). In the second post, we looked at a constant companion to many of us – fear (See Remarkable Encounters -Part 2: Fear). This post is based on an encounter that I have had a long time ago, that stayed with me all these years.
My first job, after I made the ‘quantum jump’ to the management domain, was with a global management consulting firm. Management consultants, in general, tend to lead stressful lives. Some of them even glorify their high-stress fast-track lifestyles that also involve frequent business travel. Of course, since the business travel is often billable to the clients, the consultants often get to stay in the best of the hotels with a wide range of food options. One of the ironic things that I noticed was that, even among the consultants who ordered very highly-priced dishes, only a small percentage of them ate the food mindfully/enjoyed the food (as their minds were often preoccupied with other ‘more important’ matters).
There was one exception to this in the office – though not among the consultants. This was provided by the elderly security guard in the office who always used to greet everyone, employees and visitors alike, with a warm smile. He was also very effective in his work and he could resolve tricky situations (that would have got the other security guards agitated) with a large degree of grace and ease.
He used to eat his lunch from the roadside food stall just outside the office. His lunch was always the same – a plate of rice with some gravy poured on it accompanied by two pieces of 'dal vada'. What caught my attention was the slow and mindful way in which he used to eat this simple lunch that too with a great deal of enjoyment.
Initially I thought there was something special about this apparently very basic meal. I was even tempted to try it myself. But, since I didn't see the same level of enjoyment on the faces of others who ate the same food from the same food stall, I came to the conclusion that it was probably more to do with him as an individual. Maybe, he had learned how to enjoy his food. Maybe, this was part of something larger – like being comfortable in one’s skin/being comfortable with where one was in one’s life. This did prompt me to explore some of the definitions of/approaches to ‘personal excellence’ that go beyond the traditional measures of success.
One such idea is the Greek concept of areté. Though this word is often
translated as 'virtue', it actually means something closer to 'being the best
you can be', or 'reaching your highest human potential'. Areté is frequently
associated with bravery, but more often, with effectiveness. The man or woman
of areté is a person of the highest effectiveness; they use all their faculties
to achieve real results. Areté involves all of the abilities and potentialities
available to humans. Thus, being one's best self and realizing one's human potential
is a key part of this approach towards excellence.
Another relevant concept here is that of 'flow' or 'being in
the zone' – especially the aspect of ‘being fully immersed in an activity and
enjoying the same’. One of the defining features of ‘flow’, that is particularly
relevant in the context of our exploration here, is that ‘flow’ can be achieved
at various levels of skill, so long as the level of skill and the level of
challenge are in sync. This enables an individual-specific approach towards
achieving the ‘flow’ (at one's current level of skill).
Yet another such concept is that of 'shibumi'. While there are many interpretations on what shibumi means, I am using it here mainly in the sense of 'great refinement underlying commonplace appearances'. The other interpretations of shibumi that appeal to me include 'simple, subtle and unobtrusive beauty', 'articulate brevity', 'understated beauty', 'tranquility that is not passive', 'being without the angst of becoming', 'authority without domination, 'harmony in action', 'invisible excellence', 'effortless effectiveness', 'beautiful imperfection' and 'elegant simplicity'.
From this
discussion, the similarities between shibumi and 'simplicity on the other side of complexity'(which is the primary theme for this blog) are quite obvious. No wonder I
like the concept of shibumi very much! This does highlight the role of
‘resonance’ in the perceptions of excellence – the resonance of a particular thing with one's (subjective) self - that go beyond any
absolute/objective factors!
Apart from areté, ‘flow’ and shibumi, another key underlying theme for
the kind of excellence we are talking about here could be the emphasis on
'presence of value' rather than on 'absence of defects'. Thus, 'goodness and
authenticity' are preferred over 'correctness'. One interesting aspect that is
common across all the three underlying themes mentioned above is that they all
imply internal benchmarks. Maybe, that is the way it should be since here we
are talking about 'personal excellence'!
In this context, the Zen concept of 'personalization of enlightenment'
also comes to mind. It says that your work does not finish once you attain
enlightenment (otherwise, there is no point in living any longer !). Actually,
your true work begins only then. The real work is to personalize the
enlightenment that you have attained by bringing in your unique
gifts/perspective/life context.
Now,
let’s come back to my encounter with the gentleman that triggered all these
thoughts/prompted this exploration on personal excellence. I don’t remember his
name. However, I still remember him, his quiet efficiency, the relish with which he
was eating his simple lunch and his state of 'being at peace with oneself' – even
after almost two decades since I moved out of that office. Come to think of it,
what I noticed in him also has similarities with some aspects of ‘wu wei’ , especially those
related to ‘unconflicting personal harmony’, ‘effortless action’ and ‘perfect
economy of energy’ ('Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished').
Of course, I am in no way suggesting that the challenges and rewards associated with various jobs are comparable or that less stressful jobs are better. I am also not trying to glorify the job of a security guard in any way. I guess what made this encounter remarkable was that I saw something in his behavior that stood out (beyond what can be attributed to job-specific factors) and that it was something that was missing in the behavior of most of the consultants including myself. So, in a way, the experience served as a mirror to me. Yes, it did prompt me to examine some of the unexamined parts of my personality, my beliefs and my behaviors, apart from prompting me to explore the concept of ‘personal excellence’ in some depth. Hence, going by the definition that we had started this post with, it definitely qualifies as a 'remarkable encounter' for me!
No comments:
Post a Comment