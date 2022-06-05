The many lives of capability building programs

Technically speaking, ‘capability building programs’ are meant to do exactly that – to build the targeted capabilities. However, after spending two decades in business organizations, I have come to realize that capability building programs serve different purposes in different contexts, including those that are very different from the original purpose. Let’s take a look at some of them:
- Capability building programs as ‘Crossing the Rubicon’: Here the implication is that capability building programs create ‘sustainable change in behavior’ (which is the behavioral definition of ‘learning’). Of course, most capability building programs fail to achieve this.
- Capability building programs as ‘Invitation to learn’: This is based on the philosophy that ‘you can lead a horse to water; but you can’t make it drink’.
- Capability building programs as ‘Training’: Here the implication is that it is something that is done to the participants. While some people do say that ‘training is only for animals’, this philosophy is very much ‘alive and kicking’ in many organizations!
- Capability building programs as 'Enculturation': This typically happens during new employee induction/onboarding. Another variation here is 'culture building workshops'.
- Capability building programs as ‘Reward’: Some organization use capability building programs as a reward for high performance. It does raise some questions. For example, won’t the employees prefer to receive an equivalent amount of money in cash as opposed to attending an expensive training program?
- Capability building programs as 'Knowledge management': When an expert is leaving an organization, the organization might ask him/her to conduct a capability building program to pass on his/her knowledge, even when that knowledge is not immediately relevant to the people attending the capability building program.
- Capability building programs as ‘Rites of passage’: This happens when training programs are linked to level transitions (see ‘Accelerated learning and rites of passage’ for details)
- Capability building programs as ‘Team building’: Here the message is that the opportunity for facilitating interactions between the team members/cross-functional team members (and the possible increase in connect between them) is more important than the program content. Of course, there could be more efficient ways to do ‘team building’
- Capability building programs as ‘Paid holidays’: Capability building programs can provide ‘pleasant distractions from the unpleasant realities at the workplace’.
- Capability building programs as ‘Detox’: Some capability building programs can indeed be fun or even 'meaningful fun'. Some programs like ‘Human Process Labs’ can also provide some degree of emotional detox. Yes, this might highlight the implicit assumption that there is something toxic about the workplace.
- Capability building programs as ‘Importance signaling’: If a capability building is positioned as ‘only for the most valuable people in the organization’, it can indeed serve as a way to signal the importance that the organization gives to the concerned employees.
- Capability building programs as ‘External benchmarking opportunities’: This works best in the case of open training programs conducted by prestigious institutes that attract participants from across the world. Quite a bit of the learning in these programs comes from interacting with the fellow participants and from knowing what the other companies are doing.
- Capability building programs as 'Corporate rain dance': This occurs when capability building programs are used as 'solutions' to organizational problems that are not related to capability gaps at the individual level. Yes, they do give the management the illusion that something is being done about the problems (see 'Leadership training and corporate rain dance' for details). However, they can make the participants feel 'victimized' (see 'Training the victim' for details).
- Capability building programs as 'Sales hook': Here capability building programs are used as an opportunity to sell other products.
Of course, the above discussion was from the points of view of the organizations and/or the participants. Since there are other stakeholders involved (like the facilitators, L&D team, vendors etc.) there are additional interpretations possible from their points of view. For example, for a facilitator, capability building programs can mean multiple things like a source of income, a calling, an avenue for self-expression etc.
Any thoughts/ideas? Any other uses of capability building programs that you have come across?
4 comments:
Amazing read Prasad. Capability building program for "offsite" to employees in an outbound (out of office location) as an engagement tool is another popular use! Capability building program "to champion processes" is yet another use to impart process know-how. Capability building programs are surfaced on the belief that the audience will act on their learning wherein the assumption is individuals who shall do these programs will automatically learn by knowing and will structure their actions around their learning
Thank you very much for your kind words and for the additional perspectives that you have brought in. Yes, many of the capability building programs are based on 'optimistic assumptions'!
Interesting Prasad. If you redesigned a process to reduce failure rates or time to complete, have you built capabilities?
If you recruited talent such that the organization can now take up some kinds of work, haven't capabilities been built?
Thank you very much Anand! Yes, capability can indeed include process capability in addition to people capability. Yes, in most cases the target capability can be bought in addition to being built!
