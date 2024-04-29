Of leadership development and articulating the unarticulated

It was Carl Jung who said, "Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate". Something similar holds true in the case of leaders and leadership development also.
The tacit definitions of leadership in the minds of the leaders influence how they lead. This implies that one of the important ways to enhance the effectiveness of the leaders is to enable them to identify the tacit definition of leadership they have in their minds and the consequences of that definition for their actions and their effectiveness as a leader. This is an aspect that doesn't get adequate attention in leadership development initiatives and hence it significantly takes away from the potential impact of the leadership development initiatives like leadership development learning programs and leadership coaching.
It is also useful to help the leaders understand how the idea of leadership has evolved and the possibilities offered by the evolving definitions of leadership. Over the last few decades, the definition of leadership has gravitated towards a meaning-making oriented one, as the process whereby one motivates others to contribute to the achievement of collective goals by shaping beliefs, values, and understandings rather than by controlling the behaviors through rewards and punishment.
Humans are meaning-seeking creatures and leaders are architects or even merchants of meaning. This also means that the leaders' ability to facilitate meaning-making for their followers is a pivotal contributor to leadership effectiveness. Hence there is a need to update the tacit definitions that leaders carry around in their heads, like old, expired coupons they can't bring themselves to throw away!
This also has a direct impact on leadership development. If the leadership development is done without paying adequate attention to the underlying definition of leadership, it can easily miss the mark. These programs often focus on the shiny surface of leadership—the concepts, models and skills that look great on paper—but they rarely dig into the messy, sticky, psychological goo where those tacit definitions live. As a result, we end up with leaders who talk the talk about enabling meaningfulness but walk the walk of someone who's just looking for the next opportunity to dangle a carrot or wield a stick.
Let's take a closer look at these tacit definitions. Tacit definitions of leadership are the deeply ingrained beliefs, assumptions, and perceptions that individuals hold about what constitutes good leadership. These definitions are often shaped by personal experiences, cultural backgrounds, and the organization context. They can significantly influence how leaders perceive their roles, interact with their teams, and make decisions. While tacit definitions of leadership can provide a valuable foundation for leaders, they can also act as blind spots, limiting their effectiveness in a rapidly changing world.
However, surfacing, examining and modifying these tacit definitions can very difficult. This process involves reflecting on one's beliefs and assumptions, seeking feedback from others, and staying open to new ideas and perspectives. Effective leadership development programs play a crucial role in helping the leaders to surface and examine their tacit definitions of leadership.
So how do we address this? Leadership development needs to get personal, delving into the shadowy recesses of leaders' minds. We need to coax out those ancient definitions, hold them up to the light, and ask, "Is this really the best we've got?" Facilitating deep self-reflection during leadership development programs and providing personalized support in terms of leadership coaching can be very helpful! Seeking feedback from the significant others at work (including the team members), who have a ringside seat to see the tacit definition of leadership playing out in terms of leadership behaviors and using the same as an input to coaching can also be very useful.
In short, while the explicit definitions of leadership have evolved into something beautifully complex and human-centric in the leadership research and leadership discourse, many leaders are still unconsciously clinging to their caveman clubs. It's time to bring those tacit definitions into the 21st century, dust them off, and maybe, replace them with something a little more enlightened. With enough work, we might create a workplace where leaders are as good at sculpting minds as they once were at doling out carrots and brandishing sticks.
Any comments?
