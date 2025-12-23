The Wall That Knows Too Late

For several years, a significant part of my role involved building and running campus programs—hiring bright young management trainees, designing their development journeys, and facilitating their long-term careers in the organization. This meant frequent trips to the country’s top business schools, where I would oscillate between pre-placement talks, interview panels, guest lectures, and informal conversations with students over coffee. Over time, these campuses became familiar territory: I knew the corridors leading to the interview rooms, the auditoriums where PPTs were held, even the quiet corners where nervous candidates rehearsed their answers.
It was during one such visit—another hiring season, another
pre-placement talk—that something caught my eye. On the way to the Director’s
office, I walked past a corridor I had somehow never paid attention to before,
lined with framed photographs and neatly engraved nameplates: a Wall of Fame
celebrating the school’s “Distinguished Alumni.” I slowed down, curious,
reading the batch years and designations, noticing how many of these faces now
led companies, shaped policy, or built institutions I recognized.
“Nice wall,” I said to the Director, pausing in front of the ”Wall of Fame”. “Tell me… when these men and women were on your campus, could
your faculty have picked them as future stars?”
He smiled, a little ruefully. “Honestly? No. They were good,
of course. But so were many others. If we could have predicted this, we’d have
invested a lot more in them while they were here.”
That line stayed with me all the way back from the
campus. As a visiting recruiter, I realized that the Wall of Fame
is, in some ways, a monument to our collective blindness.
The irony
Business schools honor “distinguished alumni” decades after
graduation, engraving their names on walls and websites once their achievements
are clear and public.
Yet those same institutions invest heavily in selection
tools, grades, projects, and classroom participation, all with the implicit
belief that they are identifying “high-potential” leaders in advance.
The uncomfortable truth is that the two worlds do not
perfectly overlap: the students who ace courses are not always the ones who
eventually land on that wall.
The why
As someone who has sat on both sides—campus interview panels
and corporate talent councils—this gap is both fascinating and unsettling.
Admissions criteria and early academic indicators are
reasonably good at predicting academic performance in the short term (CGPA,
passing courses), but are much weaker at predicting long‑term outcomes, such as career impact, or societal contribution.
Even sophisticated predictive models in higher education
mostly forecast near-term academic success (pass/fail, retention), not who will
go on to build institutions, change industries or shape policy.
In other words, business schools are quite good at
predicting who will do well ‘here and now’, and quite poor at predicting who
will matter ‘out there, decades later’.
The ripple effects
On the drive back, the Director’s candid admission forced me
to confront a few of my own assumptions as a senior leader coming for campus
hiring.
If business schools themselves cannot reliably foresee who
becomes “distinguished alumni”, my confidence in using only conventional campus
signals—CGPA cut-offs, case competition wins, committee titles—as predictors of
long-term leadership success must be questioned. The Wall of Fame is a visual
reminder that many future stars may have been “average” on campus, and that
some of today’s campus superstars may plateau early once they leave the
protective structure of academia. That realization creates a dissonance: my
recruitment process is optimized for what is ‘easy to observe now’, not
necessarily for what will matter 15–20 years later.
The Wall of Fame incident has subtly but firmly nudged me to
reconsider how I approach campuses. In
hiring, it pushes me to widen the funnel beyond the usual “top 10 percent,” to
intentionally meet students who may not have the perfect résumé, but show learning
agility, resilience, curiosity, integrity and, the openness to feedback—traits
research increasingly links to longer-term outcomes. In campus programs, it
nudges me to design interventions that build longitudinal capabilities—critical
thinking, ethical judgment, collaboration across boundaries and differences.
If prediction is inherently noisy, then perhaps the best
response is not to chase a perfect algorithm, but to create conditions where a
wider variety of students can discover and express their potential.
A quiet lesson
Looking back, the Director’s answer was more honest than
most corporate or academic narratives. Institutions love to tell linear stories— “We
admitted them, we trained them, look how they turned out”—but the evidence
around predictive validity is far more modest and cautious.
For me, that honesty has become a quiet checkpoint: every
time I walk past a Wall of Fame on a campus visit, I remind myself that I am
not spotting finished products; at best, I am encountering ‘possibilities’ that
will unfold in ways neither the school nor I can fully foresee. Perhaps the real value of that wall is not
celebration alone, but humility—a reminder that our carefully designed filters
and rubrics are, in the end, only partial maps of a much larger, messier human
journey.
A thought provoking post Prasad. Several observations come to mind. At an Indian B School, the best and worst admit span a narrow capability or talent spectrum, compared to the range in the wider population. If success were assigned with a roll of dice and top 10% were allocated randomly, how much our predicted successful will coincide- average of 1%. If our success prediction is similar, does this prove that the world is more random or that our signal reading must get better
Thank you very much, Anand. Yes, it could imply that the world is probably more random and/or that our signal reading needs to improve. It might also mean that we are barking up the wrong tree—that it is what happens after business school that determines who ends up on the distinguished alumni list, rather than anything we could assess during the admissions process or through course assessments.
Hi Prasad, I think that we must predict based on past, present and forecasted observable skills and trends of the studeny's academic progress and ambition , adaptability, flexibility and innovation etc Competencies and life skills
Also their temperament type and drive tolera6to ambiguity and desire to excel and finally their innate born to win attitude etc it is complex and measurable with GD Personal Interviews and Focus Groups etc
Thank you very much Arul!
Thanks Prasad for sharing this - very thought provoking and just unleashed lot of memories of working together....human potential, ingenuity and the possibilities it holds is beyond any algorithm or set design of evaluation. Everytime we try to box it we end up with a wall whether in campus or organization. In my experience, I have found while institutional memory and designs missing the predictive muscle, there is always that one peof or one mentor who felt and saw the spark ...how does one bring that knowledge and confidence into larger synthesis might provide a better direction.
Thank you very much, Vinita!
