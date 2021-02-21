Judging a Book by its Cover : Life in Organizations - Paradoxes, Dilemmas and Possibilities

One of the most frequent questions that I have received on the book is related to the image of a gyroscope on its front cover. What is a rather scientific looking image doing on the cover of a book about the paradoxes, dilemmas and possibilities in organization life?
The primary attempt in this book is to take a closer look at the some of the key paradoxes, dilemmas and polarities that we encounter in business organizations, and, to wrestle with them for a while. This can help us to reach a higher level of awareness that makes it possible for us to respond creatively to the contradictions in our specific context and to actualize the possibilities for living a more fulfilling and effective life in business organizations.
Paradoxes are divergent
problems. While convergent problems should be broken into pieces and solved,
divergent problems should be approached differently. They should be transcended
using a higher awareness and scope. This
often involves arriving at a higher plane where the diverging forces converge. While
this is indeed more challenging, wresting with divergent problems often lead to
breakthroughs. Creative leaps and integration are made possible by the presence
of divergent problems and simultaneous opposites.
Without
the ability to hold competing perspectives in mind simultaneously, we risk
losing sight of the wisdom and opportunities that emerge when we pursue paradoxical
thinking. Holding contradictory ideas in the mind is not easy, as it creates
cognitive dissonance, stress and anxiety. However, it is a very valuable skill
in a world full of contradictions. While it is said that eastern cultures more naturally
embrace opposites, it is indeed a learnable skill. It will also help us to
resist the temptation to oversimplify the situation and to wish away the
paradox. As organizations and individuals work though higher and higher levels
of uncertainty and change, paradoxical thinking can enable us to differentiate
ourselves.
Dealing with paradoxes need a high degree of openness, mental flexibility, intellectual honesty and humility. It also calls for some sort of ambidexterity and tolerance for ambiguity at the organizational level, to live with conflicting perspectives. This is what differentiates paradoxical thinking from the typical management approaches that worship clarity, predictability and control.
A
paradox cannot be solved in an algorithmic or prescriptive manner. If such a
solution is attempted, it will create new problems and do more harm than good.
This is the reason why many of the fundamental problems in management have not
been ‘permanently solved’, even after decades of efforts by managers and
consultants. However, if we approach them with the respect they deserve,
paradoxes can reveal profound truths, spur creativity and help us to actualize
the immense possibilities that come along with the inherent contradictions in
organizational life!
