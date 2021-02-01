Of espoused values and enacted values

"This slide has a spelling mistake", remarked one of employees attending the 'corporate values workshop'. "Sorry, I can't find it", said the puzzled facilitator. "The problem is with what is shown as renewal. The correct spelling should be removal!", replied the employee.
We come across these kinds of tragicomic situations when there is a significant difference between the 'espoused values' (the values that an organization publicly states that it believes in) and the 'enacted values' (the values that the organization actually exhibits) of an organization.
In the particular incident that we started this post with, the employee did have a point. The organization had gone through repeated cycles of trying to renew itself by firing a large number of employees and replacing them with new employees. While there was no evidence to prove that the newly hired employees did any better than the employees they replaced, it did give the management the satisfaction that they took quick and decisive action and it also created an illusion of progress (or even renewal). So, 'renewal' in this organization actually meant 'removal' though it was referred to by more progressive terms like 'workforce refresh' and 'top-grading'!
It is indeed 'fashionable' to have well-articulated set of corporate values. Also, how can we even think of an organization that doesn't have any values? However, the most essential thing about values is that they should be 'valued'. To me, something should be called a value only if it is so important (so valuable and so core to the organization) that it will be exhibited even if it leads to competitive disadvantage or even a loss to the organization. Also, values are about 'who you are' as an organization and hence the values are 'discovered' (not 'designed').
Unfortunately, many organizations trivialize values and hence the values 'safely' remain in corporate presentations and on the walls of the organization. The arduous journey from the walls to the head to the heart and to the hands is never even seriously attempted. Ironically, this creates the highest amount of 'cognitive dissonance' and 'disengagement' for those sincere employees who take the organization and its stated values seriously.
Any comments?
No comments:
Post a Comment