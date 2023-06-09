Selling ice to Eskimos? - Leadership development in very successful organizations

How do we sell leadership development solutions to an organization that has been very successful? Wouldn’t tinkering with the leadership capability and/or style of such an organization risk ruining the 'alchemy of the magic' of the organization’s success? If an organization has been very successful shouldn’t others be learning from the organization?
These questions are very important both for external consultants and for internal learning partners. They can also be quite tricky to answer, though many answers are indeed possible. Let’s look at five of them.
- “What got you here won’t get you there” kind of answers – they argue that the game is changing and hence you need a different set of leadership capabilities or at least a much higher level of the current set of leadership capabilities.
- “Success sweeps a lot of things under the carpet” kind of answers – they argue that while the organization has been successful there are still a lot of things to fix in terms of the leadership capability and/or leadership style. For example, the leadership style might not be aligned to the espoused values or the target culture of the organization.
- “A few great men and women” kind of answers – they argue that the success of the organization has been because of a particular set of leaders and that the others in the organization can benefit from leadership development inputs. This argument works best when the organization is growing rapidly. If the person who buys the leadership development solution considers himself/herself to be part of the ‘a few great men and women’ group, it works even better!
- “Let good thoughts come to us from all sides” kind of answers – they argue that while the organization might not need the skill building aspect of leadership development, just listening to the latest ideas/thinking can be useful or at least entertaining. It can also give the satisfaction that “we have implemented all these ‘latest’ ideas a million years ago”!
- “Leadership development serves many purposes” kind of answers – they argue that leadership development interventions serve many other useful purposes in addition to building leadership capabilities. Please see ‘The many lives of capability building programs’ for a comprehensive list of the ‘alternative uses.
It is possible that an organization has been successful because of, irrespective of or even in spite of the leadership capability it has. Also, attribution errors are quite common (for example, attributing success to internal factors and attributing failures to external factors). Yes, ‘time will tell’ – but it might be too late for the people who are trying to sell leadership development solutions to a particular organization!
Chris Argyris in his seminal article ‘Teaching smart people how to learn’, argues that people who have been consistently successful tend to become very good at ‘single-loop learning’ and that they don’t develop the capability for ‘double-loop learning’ which becomes essential when the fundamental assumptions they have been using for problem solving/responding to the environment are no longer valid. I guess, it applies to organizations too!
Can you think of any other answers to the question that we started this post with?
Any comments/ideas?
